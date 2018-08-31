Open day at supergym

An Alnwick gym is holding an open day to celebrate six months since opening.

Olly Dial launched Elite Fitness Supergym and Health Club, at Sawmill Industrial Estate, earlier this year.

Since then, the facility, which boasts state-of-the-art equipment, has gone from strength to strength.

The open day will be held on Saturday, September 8, from 11am to 2pm, for fun and fitness.

Olly said: “We’ll have competitions, giveaways and our biggest ever discounts on memberships available to anyone who signs up on the day.”

He added: “If you’re interested in finding out more, booking a space on one of our classes or booking personal training with one of our team, please message our Facebook page.”