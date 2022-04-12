One person taken to hospital following a 'serious' two-vehicle collision in Alnwick

Paramedics at the North East Ambulance Service took one person to hospital following a ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash in Alnwick.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:04 pm

Emergency services were called to Victoria Terrace in Alnwick just before 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 12, following reports of a road traffic collision.

At the time of the incident, North East Traffic Live tweeted: “Victoria Terrace in Alnwick is currently closed to traffic due to a serious two-vehicle collision.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched three ambulance crews to the scene following the crash.

North East Ambulance Service took one person to hospital following a crash. Photo: Google Maps.

Paramedics then transported one patient to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH) for further treatment on their injuries – their condition remains unknown at this time.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.26pm to reports of a road traffic incident on Victoria Crescent in Alnwick.

"We dispatched three ambulance crews, and transported one patient to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH) for further treatment.”

