One of Alnwick’s oldest residents dies at 106

One of Alnwick’s oldest residents has died, shortly after turning 106.

Gladys Angus celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday, February 17.

But she sadly passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 26.

Gladys was born on Fenkle Street and lived most of her life in Alnwick.

She married Tommy Angus in 1941, when he was on leave from fighting in the Second World War, but he died young and she was left to bring up their three children alone.

Her daughter Ellenor died aged 56 in 2003, while her other daughter Brieta lives in Canada. She also has a son, Ray.

We spoke to Gladys just before her 106th birthday, as her granddaughter, the artist Stella Vine, was holding an exhibition of work at the Bailiffgate Museum.

She said that while there are more buildings in the town, she didn’t think it had changed that much.

Gladys was the school secretary at St John’s First School in Alnwick for more than 30 years. She loved the work and loved the school.

She received a certificate at Durham Cathedral for taking part in a computer course and had her own laptop.

Gladys still lived independently at St Paul’s Court sheltered housing in Alnwick, with carers who helped her.

Her funeral was held at Cowpen Crematorium last week.