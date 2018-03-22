One dead in two-vehicle crash on A69; police plea for witnesses

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after a fatal collision on the A69 this morning.

At around 5.15am, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A69 eastbound carriageway, just past the Throckley junction.

A transit van had been involved in a collision with a HGV, closing both carriageways due to debris coming off the vehicles in question.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

But a passenger in the van was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers this morning.

The driver of the HGV was not injured but was very shaken up by the incident and has been spoken to by both police and paramedics at the scene.

Inquiries into the incident are under way this morning and police are working with partners to clear the vehicles and debris from the A69.

The westbound carriageway has since been re-opened but the eastbound carriageway is expected to be closed throughout the morning.

Diversions are in place but motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

Police do want any witnesses to the collision to get in touch and anyone who has information for police should call 101 quoting log 83 22/03/18.