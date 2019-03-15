On your marks, get set, go for 12 months of running

Two down, 10 to go!

Andrew Fletcher has started his challenge to complete a year of running.

The 26-year-old, from Alnwick, wants to complete 12 runs in 12 months in aid of mental health charity Mind.

He has already has the Run Newcastle Valentines 10k and Surrey Half-Marathon under his belt and is looking forward to a full programme of 10ks and half-marathons in the months ahead.

Andrew is running the Sunderland City 1ok on May 12; Hackney Half-Marathon, May 19; Edinburgh Half-Marathon, May 26; Northumberland Coquet 10k, June 30; Great North 10k, July 7; Durham City 10k, July 25; Great North Run, September 8; Great Scottish Run, September 29; Kielder Half-Marathon, October 13; and the New Moor Run, November 3.

He set himself an initial target of £500 but, with more than £280 already raised, he is hopeful of bringing in much more for the charity.

Andrew, who only took up running last summer, is about to join Alnwick Harriers.

He said: “This challenge is something that I think is achievable and it’s all for a good cause. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming year.

“I ran a personal best in the Surrey Half-Marathon and that’s a good foundation to build on.

“Building up my stamina and endurance, by the end of the year I can consistently get under two-hour half-marathons.”

Andrew said all the races he had lined up are special in their own way but the Great North Run is the jewel in the crown.

“The Great North Run has always been a special event for me. It was the first race that I got involved in and, amongst the running community, it’s the Mecca of half-marathons.”

You can sponsor Andrew at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aegfletcher-mindcampaign