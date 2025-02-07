The Old School Gallery have announced they will be leaving their site in Alnmouth after their landlord decided to put the building up for sale with plans for residential development.

The art gallery will stay open in the former school hall until the end of the year, and owners have begun exploring possibilities for their future in 2026.

They took to Facebook to say: “Over the past decade, we’ve poured our hearts into the gallery, striving to create an inspiring space for art lovers and to make a significant cultural contribution to Northumberland.

"It’s the artists and their stunning artwork that have transformed this small school hall into the cherished gallery so many have come to love and it’s been an honour to show hundreds of pieces of artwork here.”

Although the gallery would like to remain in Northumberland, they say that they’re open to new ideas and partnerships – ‘welcoming suggestions from across the region and beyond’.