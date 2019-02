Tuck in to a weekend treat at the Old Dairy, Ford.

Chef Andrew Wilkinson, who cooks monthly suppers there, is offering two and three-course lunches on Saturday and Sunday, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Among the dishes will be smoked salmon risotto, pot-roasted partridge or dry-aged sirloin of beef with Yorkshires, and hot chocolate pudding with Lady Waterford’s marmalade ice cream. Two courses £18, three courses £22.

Ring 01890 820325 or email info@theolddairyinford.co.uk