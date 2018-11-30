Old boy Oscar needs a home

The latest instalment of our weekly series dedicated to the Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

Founder Stephen Wylie said: “Following our series of appeals for homes for some of our older boys, today we are asking for help with another very special boy who has been here a long time. I think it’s fair to say that when he joined us, Oscar was a real handful. He’d been separated from his mother too early and I think the socialisation he missed from his mother in those couple of weeks really affected his behaviour later in life.

“Having recently turned 11, he has really settled down and, although age is definitely beginning to show itself, he is still a very active and strong boy.

“So we are looking for somebody that must have German Shepherd experience and, to make things easier for Oscar, we would like a home with no other dogs or children.”

email foreverfoster@shak.org.uk