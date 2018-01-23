Oh we do like to be beside the seaside

We’re taking off our shoes and socks and heading for the seaside with the latest batch of Facebook favourites.

All of today’s top four photos were taken at the coast, from Seahouses in the north to Seaton Sluice in the south.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which attracted the most likes the previous week.

Top of the pic parade this time round was a lovely view of sand ripples on Embleton beach, looking over to Dunstanburgh Castle, by David Wealleans, which got 247 likes.

Second spot went to a David Jenkins shot of a serene Seaton Sluice harbour, with 165 likes.

SECOND: Seaton Sluice harbour by David Jenkins.

In third, with 151 likes, was a picture of ropes piled up at Seahouses harbour by Darren Chapman.

Post your photographs at www.facebook.com/nlandga zette and like your favourites.