Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree - Profitable Plantation With Great Potential For Sale
Established in 2008 the Northumbria Christmas Tree plantation has been built up into a thriving and profitable business that supplies and sells more than 450 Christmas trees throughout the North East every season.
The land and property located close to Kirkharle just a few miles north west of Ponteland includes 17.01 acres of land with over 8,800 Nordmann fir trees at different stages of growth, two modern buildings and all the equipment and vehicles required to harvest the trees and maintain the current business.
“This is a unique opportunity for a purchaser to acquire a ready-made rural business with an established market and great potential for growth in every sense of the word.” says H&H Land & Estates Associate Director, Robert Jauneika.
The land for sale extends to approximately 17.1 acres, surrounded by deer fencing, with a 5.6 acre enclosure planted with more than 8,800 Nordmann fir Christmas trees ranging in age from saplings to this year’s harvestable height.
The property includes two buildings: an open-fronted 10.5m x 3.93m part block, part Yorkshire boarding shed used for general storage; and a 9.2m x 18.15m steep portal frame shed with a concrete floor used for preparing seedlings, netting harvested trees, and equipment storage.
Building 2 has an electricity supply generated by a small array of solar panels and a small wind turbine. These supply a battery system sufficient to run the necessary lighting and equipment. A rainwater harvesting system feeds four 1000 litre IBC’s within the larger building for any water requirements.
Northumbria Christmas Trees currently sells trees across the North East of England and most trees are delivered directly to customers, freshly cut to order and netted. The business also has an agreement to sell directly to the public from a local retail outlet, which could be continued by agreement when the business is sold.
Northumbria Christmas Trees is for sale by Private Treaty through the Durham office of H&H Land & Estates with a Guide Price of £265,000.
For full particulars of this property or to arrange a viewing strictly by appointment, please contact H&H Land & Estates on 0191 370 8530.
