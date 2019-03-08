Ofsted inspectors praise Ford school

Hugh Joicey C of E First School at Ford has been judged to be good in all areas in its recent Ofsted inspection.

The school had required improvement at its last inspection.

“We are delighted that the inspector recognised the value of our emphasis on personal development, on outdoor learning and the pastoral benefits of our unique setting,” said headteacher Jacqueline Dalrymple.

“We, the teachers, staff and governors, have put in an enormous amount of hard work since our previous inspection two years ago, to ensure that our children receive a happy, healthy, challenging and exciting education. We want them to be independent learners who love learning and know how to treat one another with kindness and respect. I am pleased that the inspector showed that she also shared those values and was able to write us a very positive report which we are very proud of.”

The report includes positive comments about the effectiveness of leadership and management, governors, special educational needs provision, and sports opportunities. The quality of teaching is now good in all areas. and personal development and welfare was a strength.

Mrs Dalrymple said: “We are very lucky to have a team with such a wide range of additional skills on top of being dedicated classroom practitioners, from Early Years to Thrive, to PE, to Forest School, music, drama, computing and Makaton. For a small school, we provide a wide range of after-schools clubs and opportunities. We’re glad Ofsted has judged us to be a good school, but we’re even more glad that our parents and children are happy and that we can focus our energies on delivering a really high quality education that sets our children up well for the future.”