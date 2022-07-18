Officers searching for missing Northumberland teenager sadly find body in river

Shortly before 4.15pm yesterday (Sunday) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a boy who had come into trouble in the River Tyne near Ovingham.

Emergency services were deployed to the area and searches for the 13-year-old, were carried out by a number of organisations including police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and Mountain Rescue.

Sadly, a body has since been found in the water. Formal identification is yet to take place but police believe it to be the missing teenager.

His family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers are continuing to offer them any support they need.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic update that we sincerely hoped we would never have to give.

“Sadly, after extensive searches carried out in the river yesterday afternoon and evening, a body has been found and we believe it to be the male who was reported missing.

“Our thoughts go out to the male’s family and friends at this devastating time and I would ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“I would like to thank every organisation who assisted us with our searches, including all the volunteers. Your support is absolutely vital and it is hugely appreciated.

“It is with great sadness that we could not provide a more positive update.”