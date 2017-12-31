Offer to celebrate success of wildlife centre’s six months

A north Northumberland nature reserve is offering wildlife lovers a special offer to mark the success of its new facility.

To celebrate a record first six months on its revamped reserve and brand-new Wildlife Discovery Centre (WDC) at Hauxley, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is offering 50 per cent off an annual membership purchased in the WDC until Sunday, January 14.

Since television presenter and wildlife cameraman Simon King OBE threw open its doors to the public in June, the Centre has been visited by a staggering 45,000 people from as far away as Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

With comments on the Trip Advisor website ranging from ‘best nature reserve ever’, ‘stunning and relaxing’ and ‘paradise found’ to ‘brilliant new visitor attraction’ and ‘wonderful place that will only get better’, the wildlife charity is delighted the reserve has proved so popular with wildlife lovers of all ages.

But it’s not just humans who are enjoying the reserve; the total number of different birds spotted since the site reopened was 94 in June, 97 in July, 108 in August, 104 in September, 84 in October, 85 in November and 64 in December.

Plus the pièce de résistance, a swimming red squirrel nicknamed Thorpedo, was spotted out on the lake in August.

The building and reserve are right on your doorstep, so why not add it to your places to visit list in 2018?