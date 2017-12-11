Odd socks, JoJo Bows and an array of spots

Supporting an anti-bullying campaign and raising money for charity – it’s been a busy time at Seahouses Primary School.

Recently, the school joined forces with others across the county to promote the theme of Anti-Bullying Week – All Different, All Equal.

The staff and children wore odd socks to help the pupils celebrate what makes them and others unique.

The younger children also wore JoJo Bows and followed her guide to Stand up to Hate.

This was followed by a day of wearing spots to raise funds for Children in Need and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Cakes and old pounds coins were donated from parents to raise funds.

Northumberland cancer survivor Becky Cole also visited to share her story.

She explained how money raised has helped her and others. She also said that the wig she wore after losing her hair during treatment was paid for by funds raised by Little Princess Trust, which is a charity supported by Children in Need.