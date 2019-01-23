Ocean Colour Scene to headline 5th Lindisfarne Festival

Organisers of Lindisfarne Festival have announced their first big wave of acts for the 2019 summer festival, which is set to take place at Beal Farm on the Northumberland coast for the fifth consecutive year from Aug 29 – Sept 1.

Headlining Saturday night of the three-day music and arts extravaganza are Ocean Colour Scene. The popular Birmingham band, whose rip roaring rock ’n’ folk odyssey spans three decades, have notched up nine albums (three of which went Top 5), nine successive Top 20 hit singles and a string of sold-out arena shows - making them an incredible headliner choice for the growing North East festival.

The 2018 Lindisfarne Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

Simon Fowler, Lead Singer, Ocean Colour Scene said: “We are really looking forward to headlining Lindisfarne Festival. It is in such a beautiful and historic place and it's great to see they will be raising much needed funds for Crisis through the Musicians Against Homelessness campaign and charities."

Also announced for the 2019 festival are the North East’s favourite folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne, who will be playing a Glastonbury-esque ‘Legends’ slot late-Friday afternoon. With a reputation for live performance that is second to none and a repertoire of unforgettable songs that include ‘Meet Me On The Corner’, ‘Fog On The Tyne’, ‘Lady Eleanor’ and ‘Run For Home’, Lindisfarne’s power to galvanise audiences remains undimmed and is guaranteed to be a festival highlight for the home crowd.

Also joining the weekend line up will be festival favourites Ferocious Dog, Zion Train, Elvana, 3 Daft Monkeys, Tankus the Henge, The Baghdaddies, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Big Fat Panda, The Skapones, Megan Airlie and HATi to name just a few, with hundreds more acts including the Friday night headliner still to be announced.

Previous headliners at the 5000 capacity festival include: Happy Mondays (2018), The Levellers (2018), The Fratellis (2017) Reef (2016) and British Sea Power (2016).

The over 18’s camping festival, which is aptly known as “the ultimate end-of-summer party”, will play host to a diverse line up of 200+ musicians, comedians and performing artists over its 10 unique stages. There’ll also be a strong programme of creative workshops, comedy, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as luxury glamping packages for those not so keen on camping!

With a 5000 people in attendance at the spectacular site overlooking Holy Island last summer, the independent festival has achieved 150% growth in audience numbers since the inaugural event in 2015. Now with its strongest line up to date on the horizon, organisers say tickets are in higher demand than ever before.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to have secured Ocean Colour Scene and Lindisfarne for our 2019 lineup! They are undoubtably some of the best live bands around and have been popular suggestions from our festival fans over the years. It’s always great to be able to give our loyal followers what they want.”

Due to a surge in early bird ticket sales and an increased demand for full 3-day festival passes, the festival will be opening its mainstage on Thursday night for the first time ever, with The Showhawk Duo, Smoove and Turrell and DJ Yoda already confirmed for the opening night.

Conleth added: “As we plan to make our fifth year extra special, we’re bringing back a number of the most loved acts from our last four festivals including The Showhawk Duo, Ferocious Dog and Smoove & Turrell!”

“After reaching full capacity in 2018, we’re simply looking to grow better not bigger in 2019. As always, we’re determined to make this year even greater than the last and we are proud once again to be doing our bit for charity at the same time by raising funds for Crisis via Musicians Against Homelessness.”

Festival tickets are on sale now via lindisfarnefestival.com, with monthly payment plans available and 3-day festival passes priced competitively at £95.