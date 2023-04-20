News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
4 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
6 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
6 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Occupants escape unhurt from Bamburgh house fire

The occupants of a Bamburgh house which caught fire were able to escape unharmed.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Six fire crews are still at the scene of the blaze in the Armstrong Cottages area of the village.

A drone image taken this morning (Thursday) shows smoke billowing from the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called at around 8am.

A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh.A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh.
A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh.
Most Popular

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “There is an ongoing property fire in Bamburgh with six appliances in attendance. The time of initial call was 08:03am.”

“The occupants were able to leave the house unharmed before fire crews arrived this morning. Crews are working to try and ensure the fire doesn't spread to neighbouring properties and are damping down hotspots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.”

Links Road was partially closed earlier.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: "At 8.15am we were contacted by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, who were extinguishing a fire at an address on Links Road in Bamburgh.

"Officers are currently in attendance at the scene, assisting firefighters. One lane of Links Road has been closed at this time, and we’d ask motorists to avoid the area to help ease congestion.”

Related topics:BamburghEmergency servicesNorthumbria Police