Six fire crews are still at the scene of the blaze in the Armstrong Cottages area of the village.

A drone image taken this morning (Thursday) shows smoke billowing from the property.

Emergency services were called at around 8am.

A drone image of a fire in Bamburgh.

A Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “There is an ongoing property fire in Bamburgh with six appliances in attendance. The time of initial call was 08:03am.”

“The occupants were able to leave the house unharmed before fire crews arrived this morning. Crews are working to try and ensure the fire doesn't spread to neighbouring properties and are damping down hotspots.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.”

Links Road was partially closed earlier.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: "At 8.15am we were contacted by the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, who were extinguishing a fire at an address on Links Road in Bamburgh.