Objectors protest at High Court against mine

Campaigners opposing proposals for an opencast coal mine in Northumberland demonstrated outside the High Court yesterday.

The protest marked the start of a challenge from Banks Mining to the Government’s decision to refuse permission for the Highthorn surface mine, earmarked for land near to Widdrington and Druridge Bay.

Banks says that the scheme would create at least 100 well-paid, full-time jobs on the site and invest £87million into the Northumberland economy, among other financial benefits.

But objectors say that the mine would impact climate change, potentially damage tourism and harm wildlife and ecology.

The High Court decision is expected to be made within a few weeks.