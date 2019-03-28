Objections to plans for Duke’s School in Alnwick flood in

An avalanche of objections to plans for a former school site in Alnwick has been received by Northumberland County Council (NCC).

More than 74 negative comments have been made on the scheme at the Duke’s Middle School site, which was submitted by Northumberland Estates.

Of those, almost 60 protests were made by members of the public, with none in support of the application.

Other objectors include Sport England and Alnwick Town Council.

The plan, which has been redrafted after there was an outcry from nearby residents when the scheme was first revealed in August last year, now includes 27 apartments in the old school, a two-storey block of McCarthy and Stone retirement apartments and a mix of 22 bungalows and houses, including affordable homes, at the south side of the site.

Although there are a few objections to the main school site, the majority of complaints relate to the retirement blocks.

According to a residents group set up to oppose the plans, they highlight:

* Attempts to disregard the Neighbourhood Plan by targeting the south side for all the building work when provision was only made for some development on the north side.

* The sheer enormity of the size and scale of the retirement living block, as well as the poor design.

* The lack of expected detail in a proposed plan of this size (such as drainage, sewerage and flood risk).

* The ruination of an important protected local green space and the mature ecology within it.

Mark Hobrough, chairman of the group, said: “We have also been advised by NCC that we have a further two to three weeks to object as they have not yet filed the correct paperwork, so people who are concerned that they have missed the deadline, have not.”

Comment at https://pub licaccess.northumberland.gov.uk/online-applications/ using ref 19/00500/FUL.