Objections to conversion proposals

A planning application to turn a former Belford shop into residential accommodation has sparked objections.

The scheme, submitted by Mr and Mrs Hennessy, from Thurlstone, Sheffield, is to convert 16 High Street into a three bedroom house.

As part of the bid, amendments would be made to the frontage to match the neighbouring property, as well as making internal alterations.

The application has prompted concern, with those against disappointed at the potential loss of retail space.

Belford is in the Bamburgh ward of county councillor Guy Renner-Thompson, who expressed his dismay at the plans for ‘Marjorie McDonald’s old shop – Hobby Horse/Creators Collective’.

Writing on his councillor’s Facebook page, he said: ‘The shop is one of the last on the street and we must preserve as many viable shops on the High Street as possible. Once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. I have formally objected.’

His post prompted a string of people to comment with similar views, with one saying: ‘The High Street needs to keep as many shops as possible. If not, the heart of the village will disappear completely and that will be a very sad day for the village. We don’t need anymore houses/holiday houses on the High Street.’

A resident objection has also been submitted online to the county council. The objector, Alan Connolly, writes: ‘Yet again we see the demise of another shop on the High Street, which I believe is to be converted into another holiday let.’