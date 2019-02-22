Objection to holiday homes proposal

North Sunderland Parish Council has objected to an application which would potentially allow holiday homes on land to the rear of Beechcroft.

An application by Brian Weightman Ltd seeks to vary a condition of a 2010 planning approval for four dwellings on the site.

The existing condition states it must be permanent residential housing but he wants to alter it so it can be holiday or permanent housing.

Parish councillors said the North Northumberland Coast Neighbourhood Plan should be adhered to. It states that new builds should be for permanent residency only as there is a very high percentage of holiday accommodation and a severe lack of affordable dwellings.

Members made no objection to plans for two holiday chalets, two wigwams, 17 hardstanding touring caravan pitches and 12 grass seasonal pitches at the Springhill Farm site.

Coun Ailsa Sheil asked if there is a policy stating the number caravans each farm can have. It was agreed this needs to be discussed and it will be put on the agenda for a future meeting.

No objections were raised to the following plans: Demolition of side elevation extension and rebuild with lean to roof and raised platform to rear extension, 66 King Street, Seahouses; Proposal to convert garage into living space, 3 Regal Close, North Sunderland; Nissan hut change of use to holiday accommodation West Field, North Sunderland.

Members also heard that a planning application for an extension to a bed and breakfast at 88 Main Street, North Sunderland, had been refused.