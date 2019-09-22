Objection to proposed removal of phone box at Northumberland station
Plans to remove a public phone box from Alnmouth railway station have met with concern from councillors.
Phone box use is down 90% over the last 10 years, according to BT, which has subsequently launched a consultation to reduce the number of phone boxes.
Figures show that 82 calls have been made from the public phone box at Alnmouth railway station over the past 12 months.
Alnwick Town Council has submitted an objection on the grounds that, although not used extensively, its location provides a vital service for both residents and visitors.
However, the town council has made no objection to the proposed removal of public phone boxes outside the Post Office at Wagonway Road (nine calls in the past 12 months) or at West Acres and Cedar Grove (zero calls at both).