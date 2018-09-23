OBESITY: Getting more active

Shocking obesity figures confirm the need for government and schools to encourage more active lifestyles.

The number of children leaving primary school severely obese has hit record levels with one in 25 pupils aged 10 and 11 in the most obese category.

Childhood obesity is one of the biggest health threats facing the UK and it’s getting worse.

It’s not just about eating better but about keeping active – and swapping the school run for a school walk is an excellent way to start.

All schools should be using their recently doubled PE and Sport Premium budget on active travel initiatives which help enable and encourage more families to walk to school, reducing inactivity, congestion and air pollution.

Joe Irvin,

CEO, Living Streets