Nursery youngsters have been exploring all things Chinese.

Youngsters at Spring RAF Boulmer Nursery have been celebrating Chinese New Year.

Chinese treats.

They dressed in Chinese clothes and made pig masks for the Year of the Pig.

The pig is the twelfth of the 12-year cycle of animals which appear in the Chinese zodiac.

People born in the year of the pig are said to be hard-working, a peace-loving, truthful, generous, patient and reliable with a good sense of humour and understanding.

Oriental style.