Number of people in county without full 4G coverage drops

The number of homes and businesses in Northumberland without full 4G coverage has dropped by more than 20 per cent, according to Ofcom.

Figures from the communications regulator’s Connected Nations report show that in January 2018, 39% of premises in the area did not have reliable 4G coverage from all four mobile phone networks. Last year, it was 60%.

Campaigners have said that consumers need access to 4G from all four networks.

Ofcom said that mobile coverage must improve, particularly in rural communities, and it is working with the Government and the industry to support this.”

Figures show that 52% of Northumberland is covered by all four 4G networks.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said that mobile companies must act fast on reforms which have made it cheaper and easier for the industry to roll out masts.

Mobile UK, which represents the four mobile networks, said that huge improvements have been made to mobile coverage, but ‘active co-operation of landowners to provide operators with suitable, cost-effective sites’ is also needed.