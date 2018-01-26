NTC all set to relocate to new home in Amble

A renowned theatre company is preparing to move to its new headquarters next week, with exciting plans to provide a range of arts opportunities for the community.

And as part of the relocation, Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC) is selling its old/vintage costumes this weekend.

NTC is opening a performance hub at Amble’s Dovecote Centre and will be moving into its new home at the beginning of next week, having been based at the Alnwick Playhouse studio for many years.

The troupe is planning to work with the Amble community to develop performance skills and fuel passion for the arts.

NTC’s first performance in its new venue will be The Disasters of Johnny Armstrong And Other Daft Stories on Thursday, March 15.

Artistic director Gillian Hambleton said: “We are very excited about the prospect of a new challenge and new opportunities, giving us the chance to grow and expand.

“We are looking forward to the chance to re-brand the company – potentially with a new logo – while keeping the high quality values and product that we have provided for more than 30 years.

“We are keen to provide a range of arts opportunities for the local community as much as we can and have agreed to support The Puffin Theatre Club – a youth theatre group for five-to-12-years-olds, starting on February 24.

“We will also be looking to run a monthly cinema club as of April, and other events.

“We would like as many people as possible to come to our first performance in our new venue and we will be offering an early-bird deal on tickets. Keep an eye on the NTC Facebook page and www.northumberlandtheatre.co.uk for more details.”

Ahead of the move, the sale of old costumes will take place at the Playhouse tomorrow, from noon to 4pm.

Louis Roberts, director of NTC’s recent festive show The Princess and the Goblin, said: “There’s a lot of stuff so people are welcome to pop down, have a look and if anything takes their fancy, they can make us a reasonable price offer for it.

“It will be in our wardrobe department so there will be a few flights of stairs to climb.”