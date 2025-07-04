An author from rural Northumberland has released her debut novella with an important conservation message.

Catherine Phillipson from Soppitt Farm, Elsdon, near Otterburn has released her first short story – The Secret Amazon in Northumberland.

The romance fantasy follows Madagascan characters on a journey through a rainforest in the heart of Northumberland – uniquely combining influences from Madagascar and the North East.

Catherine describes the book as: “A magical tale to save the Amazon, set in Northumberland. Read enjoy, plant a tree, be inspired to make your own conservation project.”

Qualified yoga teacher and aromatherapist, Catherine’s passion for nature led her to join a conservation project in 2001 at the Taracaya Ecoreserve in the Peruvian Amazon, helping secure reserve status for endangered rainforest land.

Now, bringing that environmental spirit home with her new book, a percentage of the profits will be donated to Greenpeace for their work to protect the Amazon.