Catherine Phillipson from Soppitt Farm, Elsdon, near Otterburn has released her first short story – The Secret Amazon in Northumberland.
The romance fantasy follows Madagascan characters on a journey through a rainforest in the heart of Northumberland – uniquely combining influences from Madagascar and the North East.
Catherine describes the book as: “A magical tale to save the Amazon, set in Northumberland. Read enjoy, plant a tree, be inspired to make your own conservation project.”
Qualified yoga teacher and aromatherapist, Catherine’s passion for nature led her to join a conservation project in 2001 at the Taracaya Ecoreserve in the Peruvian Amazon, helping secure reserve status for endangered rainforest land.
Now, bringing that environmental spirit home with her new book, a percentage of the profits will be donated to Greenpeace for their work to protect the Amazon.
