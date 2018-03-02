Not long left to help National Park win award

Just a few days remain to vote for the Northumberland National Park, to help it win a prestigious prize at the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards.

The Park is up against the New Forest, The Broads, Exmoor and Snowdonia in the National Park of the Year category.

Back in 2016, the National Park won the same title, as Bamburgh Castle took the Landmark of the Year accolade and Hadrian’s Wall was crowned Heritage Site of the Year.

And last year, Northumberland had three in the running as the Northumberland Coast (Holiday Destination of the Year), Embleton Bay (Beach of the Year) and the Farne Islands (Nature Reserve of the Year) were on the shortlist.

In the end, the first two claimed victory while the Farnes were pipped into second place by Abernethy Forest.

But this year, the county has the National Park as its sole nominee and the Authority is calling on residents to support it in the public vote.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Monday. Supporters are only allowed to vote once for each award.

To vote, visit http://www.countryfile.com/bbc-countryfile-magazine-awards-2018

The BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards recognise the best of the British countryside. There are a total of 10 categories in the prestigious awards.