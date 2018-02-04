Not long left to enter

With the countdown ticking to be considered for commercial fishing’s leading honours, it is not too late to enter or nominate others for the Fishing News Awards 2018.

The public and anyone who works in the fishing industry has until Tuesday, February 13, to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in 13 categories across all aspects of commercial fishing, to celebrate the commitment, skills and innovation of those that have excelled in 2017. The ceremony will be in Aberdeen in May.

To see the full list of categories and to submit a nomination, visit www.fishingnews.co.uk/awards

In 2017, The Old Boat House, in Amble, won the Awards’ Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year category for the second year running.