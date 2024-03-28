Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbrian Water and its partner United Living will replace 11km of cast iron pipework with more durable plastic pipes.

Pipes directly to 1,200 properties in the Plessey Road area will also be replaced, and new valves will be installed to reduce the impact of a burst main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project manager Brian Hardy said: “This investment is helping to not only ensure customers in Blyth continue to receive clean, clear, and great tasting tap water, it is also enhancing our network in a way that makes it more resilient.

11km of water mains will be replaced. (Photo by Northumbrian Water)

“With work like this it is inevitable that people face the potential for disruption, so we are working closely with customers, including through United Living’s dedicated liaison technician, to keep them fully informed and to be on hand quickly, should they have any concerns.