Northumbrian Water £1.9m project to replace 11km of water mains in Blyth underway

A £1.9m project to lay new water pipes in Blyth is underway, and will be ongoing until August.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:20 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:02 GMT
Northumbrian Water and its partner United Living will replace 11km of cast iron pipework with more durable plastic pipes.

Pipes directly to 1,200 properties in the Plessey Road area will also be replaced, and new valves will be installed to reduce the impact of a burst main.

Project manager Brian Hardy said: “This investment is helping to not only ensure customers in Blyth continue to receive clean, clear, and great tasting tap water, it is also enhancing our network in a way that makes it more resilient.

11km of water mains will be replaced. (Photo by Northumbrian Water)11km of water mains will be replaced. (Photo by Northumbrian Water)
“With work like this it is inevitable that people face the potential for disruption, so we are working closely with customers, including through United Living’s dedicated liaison technician, to keep them fully informed and to be on hand quickly, should they have any concerns.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding.”

