Nick Elwood.

On June 24, the Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra performed a wonderful concert of classical music at Berwick Parish Church, with the proceeds from the evening being donated to two local charities: The Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust and the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

It was very well attended, with the church almost full on a very hot summer evening. The programme consisted of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte Overture, Beethoven’s Symphony No.1 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 3.

The orchestra, conducted by Nick Elwood, gave a sublime performance showcasing the abundant musical talent in the area.

Retiring donations were given, very generously, by the appreciative audience and a total of £870 was raised. After deducting essential expenses, each charity will receive a donation of £325.