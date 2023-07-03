Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra concert in Berwick hailed a success
On June 24, the Northumbrian Symphonic Ensembles Chamber Orchestra performed a wonderful concert of classical music at Berwick Parish Church, with the proceeds from the evening being donated to two local charities: The Berwick Swan and Wildlife Trust and the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.
It was very well attended, with the church almost full on a very hot summer evening. The programme consisted of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte Overture, Beethoven’s Symphony No.1 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 3.
The orchestra, conducted by Nick Elwood, gave a sublime performance showcasing the abundant musical talent in the area.
Retiring donations were given, very generously, by the appreciative audience and a total of £870 was raised. After deducting essential expenses, each charity will receive a donation of £325.
The next scheduled concert for the orchestra is set for September 30 at St Andrew’s Church, Wallace Green, in Berwick.