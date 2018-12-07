Northumbrian piper Andrew says thank you through music

Northumbrian piper Andrew Davison has recorded a specially-written tune for the Queen as a thank-you for his OBE.

When he was awarded the OBE in the Birthday Honours, his immediate response was to commission Magnetic North East to write a new Northumbrian pipe tune as a tribute to the monarch.

Andrew said: “It is such an extraordinary honour to be awarded the OBE that I really wanted to thank the Queen for recognising the causes that mean so much to me. I could not think of a better way to do this than to commission a tune for her which would also add to our rich musical heritage.”

Piper’s Honour was performed and recorded by composer Ian Stephenson and Andy May, together with Andrew, at Simpson Street Recording Studio in Thropton, courtesy of the Coquetdale Music Trust.

The Queen has been sent a hand-written copy and a recording of the tune.

Andrew said: “Although a traditional instrument, the Northumbrian pipes are still very relevant today. They are an important aspect of our regional identity and there is a vibrant piping community currently performing and creating music.

“Increasingly heard at weddings, parties and ceremonies across the whole of the North East, the Northumbrian pipes are steadily gaining in popularity.”