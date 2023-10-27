Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Parker was driving to work when he noticed a woman on the wrong side of the railings of a bridge in Dudley, near Cramlington.

He stopped his car and joined a member of the public who was already speaking to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They grabbed the woman’s coat to prevent her from jumping off the ledge but she began to struggle, forcing Sean to hold on to her until police officers and other emergency workers arrived with specialist equipment to bring her to safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ACC Scott Young presents Sean Parker with an award in recognition of his actions that day. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Sean, who has been a resource controller for 15 years, said: “I have seen and heard a lot of things in my time in the control room but nothing truly prepares you for the feeling of knowing you have got someone’s life in your hands.

“I do not even fully remember what happened. My instincts just kicked in and, before I knew it, I was clinging onto the woman as hard as I could.

“I spent the entire time reassuring her and offering any words of comfort I could, which I later found out she really appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being taken to safety the woman was accompanied to hospital by officers for treatment.

Sean said: “I cannot even imagine what would have happened if I was not there. It does not bear thinking about.

“All I know is I am grateful I was. I would like to think someone would assist my family or friends if they were in a state of crisis.

“I have previously suffered two broken shoulders so this was an extremely physically testing situation for me, but I really was not concerned for my own welfare at all. I just wanted to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean was presented with a formal compliment by Assistant Chief Constable Scott Young in recognition of his actions.

ACC Young said: “What is clear to me is that Sean’s dedication to keep people safe endures, even when he is not at work.

“I am extremely proud of Sean’s actions during the course of this incident and I have no doubt that, if he were not there to take action, this situation could have ended in absolute tragedy for all involved.

“Officers, staff, and volunteers often carry out extraordinary acts of service, both on and off duty, and it is only right we recognise those efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am proud to present Sean with this accolade as he exemplifies everything I would look for in a Northumbria Police employee. He is brave, caring, quick-thinking, and, most of all, kind.

“I would also, of course, like to offer thanks and recognition to the member of the public who stopped to offer their assistance and also came to this woman’s aid. It was a truly selfless thing to do.”