Lee, who is 35, was last seen in the early hours of Friday, February 9, in the Hathery Lane area of Bebside, Blyth.

Detective Inspector Andrew Doyle of Northumbria Police said: “It is now over three weeks since Lee was last seen and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

“Our officers along with the support of partner organisations have carried out extensive searches to locate Lee but as of now we have drawn a blank.

Lee McDowell has not been seen for more than three weeks. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“Lee is usually seen in the Blyth area but we have also received intelligence that he may have travelled to the Carlisle area of Cumbria.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are today re-appealing to members of the public who may have information on Lee’s whereabouts to contact us immediately.”

Lee is a white male, 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, and has long mousy brown hair. He is known to often wear waterproof trousers and a waterproof jacket and often carries a large rucksack.

Lee is known to frequent the Asda on Cowpen Road in Blyth and the area around it.

DI Doyle added: “We would ask that those with CCTV or doorbell cameras in the Bebside area review recent footage and also check gardens and outhouses.

“Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could prove vital towards our investigation.

“If you do have some information regarding Lee, please let us know as soon as possible.”