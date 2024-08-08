Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top officer at Northumbria Police has revealed that the force received intelligence about possible far right action targeting a mosque in Northumberland.

Superintendent for Northumberland Kevin Waring said there were “pockets” of information about potential disorder at the Madina Masjid Mosque in Blyth.

However, he added that the threat never materialised and said disorder in Northumberland had been at a minimum despite widespread rioting across the country.

Speaking at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Thursday, Mr Waring said the force was “ready” for further disorder this weekend.

Peaceful protests took place on Wednesday in Newcastle opposing the far right riots that have taken place across the UK. (Photo by LDRS)

He also spoke highly of a counter demonstration in Newcastle on Wednesday night attended by hundreds of anti-racism activists.

On the potential Blyth disorder, Supt Waring said: “We do have a mosque in Blyth. We had little pockets of intelligence there, but that never materialised.

“What I can say from a Northumberland perspective is we have not seen the levels of disorder we have seen across the region and certainly across the country.

"I would like to think a lot of that is testament to everyone’s work and the public, with everyone coming together.”

On further demonstrations, he continued: “We are ready. The blue light services, the partners, if anything does develop, we will be there.”

On the wider riots, Supt Waring said: “Thank you to everybody, because everybody has played a really good role in trying to put a stop to this absolutely foul behaviour.

“That public support yesterday that you will have all seen was really powerful. It was so great to see that unity come together.”

He added: “One of the biggest challenges we have faced is disinformation on social media. We all need to challenge that.

“We will see sentences locally and that hopefully will start to make people realise that the full force of the law will be there ready for them if they affect people’s lives in the way we have seen.”

The chairman of the board, Cllr Paul Ezhilchelvan, paid tribute to the emergency services for the way they had handled the rioters.

He said: “Thank you for everything you do. All the police forces are doing a decent job when everyone else has gone mad. All the best to you.”