Northumbria Police enquiries are ongoing into a hit and run that occurred in Northumberland at the weekend.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 5.45pm on Sunday, July 21, on North Seaton Roundabout near Ashington.

One vehicle involved did not stop and drove away on the A189 northbound. The vehicle was later found by police further up the road.

Three people were taken to hospital. One person sustained non-serious injuries in the crash.

Police enquires into the incident are ongoing. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Northumbria Police officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch with the force.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 5.45pm on Sunday we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A189 in Ashington.

“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with another on the North Seaton roundabout, before making off northbound along the A189.

“Emergency services attended and one person was found to have sustained non-serious injuries.

"The vehicle that made off was later discovered abandoned a little further up the A189.

“Enquiries are ongoing to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Anyone with information, or dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision that may assist our enquiries, should call 101 or DM us on social media, quoting NP-20240721-0896."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 5.47pm on Sunday evening to reports of a road traffic incident on North Seaton Roundabout.