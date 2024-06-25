Northumbria Police appeal for help finding missing teenager last seen in Blyth
Carl Mardghum, from Lancashire, was last seen in the Queens Gardens area of Blyth at around 8.30pm on Monday.
The 17-year-old has not returned home and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Carl is described as 5ft 8in with short black hair in a bowl cut and a scar on his face. He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, orange or green shorts, grey Nike trainers, and a heavy gold chain around his neck.
The teenager also has links to Newcastle and Sunderland, and is known to have visited the Ayres Quay area of Sunderland at around 9am on Monday morning.
Anyone with information on Carl’s whereabouts can contact Northumbria Police by calling 101.