Police rural crime officer using night vision binoculars. Picture Tony Johnson.

To mark the national Rural Crime Week of Action, officers, staff and volunteers will demonstrate their collective commitment to tackling rural issues impacting communities.

Superintendent Helen Anderson, of Northumbria Police’s Northern Area Command, said how important it was to use a coordinated multi-force effort to tackle offending which targets those who live and work in the countryside.

She said: “As part of the Rural Crime Week of Action we’re able to once again demonstrate that tackling rural crime continues to be high on our agenda here in Northumbria

“It is important that we not only continue to protect people from rural crime but also increase confidence in those communities who feel vulnerable to such offences that action is being taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is also important to stress that while we take action with other forces during these weeks of action, our work does not start and stop there. We have carried out numerous initiatives and positive police action to tackle rural criminality and will continue to do long after this week is over.

"People living and working in these communities are our eyes and ears and we rely on their information to help us build up a picture of what is going on.

“We urge residents and partners to report anything they see that looks suspicious – together we are making a difference and can continue to make communities a safe place to live and work.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “I’m very aware of the need to understand and address the issues of those living and working across the vast rural areas we have in Northumbria.

“I’m going to be taking the opportunity to speak with local people, businesses and groups and will listen carefully to their concerns.

“Tackling rural crime is very much a joint effort and it’s important we continue to strengthen our relationships with partner to ensure we are tackling rural crime head-on.”