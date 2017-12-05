Northumbria has the third fastest air support in country

Northumbria has the third fastest average helicopter response time of any police force across England and Wales, new statistics show.

The force is behind only the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester, data from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services reveals.

The figures show that, in 2016, the average response time from receipt of call until Northumbria Police’s aircraft arrived on scene was around 17 minutes.

Nationally, however, inspectors have urged police leaders to act quickly to fundamentally change the National Police Air Service to improve its efficiency and effectiveness.

The assessment was carried out after concerns from some police forces.