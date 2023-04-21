News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
38 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
56 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
There were 1,396 noise complaints made to the council in Northumberland in 2022.There were 1,396 noise complaints made to the council in Northumberland in 2022.
There were 1,396 noise complaints made to the council in Northumberland in 2022.

Northumberland's noisiest streets: 18 roads with the most noise complaints, including barking dogs, loud music, and church bells

Barking dogs were the biggest source of noise complaints in Northumberland last year.

By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Information obtained by the Northumberland Gazette under freedom of information laws showed there were 1,396 noise complaints made to Northumberland County Council in 2022, 474 of which related to a barking dog.

The next most common cause of complaints was music, with 309 reported instances, followed by 188 complaints about people making too much noise and 113 complaints about heavy plant or other mobile machinery.

The list of complaints also featured nine instances of a loud TV or radio, 10 complaints about fireworks noise, and 13 complaints about the noise of shooting.

There was one complaint about military aircraft, one about a PA system, and one about church bells.

Here is a list of every street in Northumberland that registered five or more noise complaints last year, ranked from the least to the most number of complaints.

5 complaints.

1. Ariel Street, Ashington

5 complaints. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
5 complaints.

2. Alexandra Road, Ashington

5 complaints. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
5 complaints.

3. Elvaston Road, Hexham

5 complaints. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
5 complaints.

4. Main Street, Ponteland

5 complaints. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumberland County Council