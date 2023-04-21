Barking dogs were the biggest source of noise complaints in Northumberland last year.

Information obtained by the Northumberland Gazette under freedom of information laws showed there were 1,396 noise complaints made to Northumberland County Council in 2022, 474 of which related to a barking dog.

The next most common cause of complaints was music, with 309 reported instances, followed by 188 complaints about people making too much noise and 113 complaints about heavy plant or other mobile machinery.

The list of complaints also featured nine instances of a loud TV or radio, 10 complaints about fireworks noise, and 13 complaints about the noise of shooting.

There was one complaint about military aircraft, one about a PA system, and one about church bells.

Here is a list of every street in Northumberland that registered five or more noise complaints last year, ranked from the least to the most number of complaints.

1 . Ariel Street, Ashington 5 complaints. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Alexandra Road, Ashington 5 complaints. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Elvaston Road, Hexham 5 complaints. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Main Street, Ponteland 5 complaints. Photo: Google Photo Sales