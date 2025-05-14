Northumberland's Embleton Bay named England’s top hidden gem by outdoor experts
As temperatures rise and more people head outdoors, outdoor experts at Millets have revealed England’s top hidden gems.
In first place was Embleton Bay with a TripAdvisor rating of 4.9, credited for its quiet and unspoiled beach, backed by low dunes and watched over by the dramatic ruins of Dunstanburgh Castle.
Just minutes from the historic village of Embleton, the bay offers a peaceful escape and reviewers have called it ‘perfection in the form of solitude’ and a ‘must-visit.’
Porth Joke and the Forest of Dean follow behind, with both boasting a Tripadvisor rating of 4.8.
Sam Chadwick, blog author and outdoor enthusiast at Millets comments: “In recent years, more people have discovered the benefits of spending time outdoors, with hotspots like Mam Tor and Scafell Pike growing in popularity.
"We have compiled a list of England’s best hidden gems, for those who want to avoid the crowds whilst enjoying the outdoors.”