Dry Water Arts Centre, a thriving creative hub in Amble, is celebrating a major cultural coup for Northumberland by launching a collaborate printing exhibition.

The 20:20 Print Exchange, which is highly sought after by galleries worldwide, brings a massive collection of contemporary printmaking to the Northumberland coast.

The show is run by Hot Bed Press, one of the UK’s largest open-access print workshops. Each contributing artist creates a limited-edition of prints, resulting in a fascinating collection that highlights both emerging and established talent.

The exhibition, which opens on Friday October 10 in a launch event from 6pm until 7:30pm, features an astonishing 700 prints from a global community of artists.

This vast, diverse collection offers a unique snapshot of contemporary artistic trends and printmaking techniques from every corner of the world, positioning Amble as an unlikely but powerful destination on the international art map.

Dry Water Arts Centre is a not-for-profit, multi-arts organisation founded by artists Paula Turner and Frances Anderson in Amble.

Co-director, Frances Anderson said: “Securing the 20:20 Print Exchange is a huge moment of pride for us and for the entire community.

"We believe art should be accessible to everyone, and this show—with its incredible scale and diversity—is exactly what we aim to deliver.

Frances added: “It’s a spectacular opportunity for residents and visitors across Northumberland to see world-class printmaking without leaving the county.”

The exhibition will be opened by the founder of the 20:20 Print exchange from Hot Bed Press and will run until Sunday, November 2.