Northumberland's Coast Care team looks for fresh support to keep green project going
Fresh funds are needed to keep a green initiative going.
By ian smith
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 11:45
Coast Care has co-ordinated environmental conservation projects between Berwick and Amble since 2017, thanks to a £522,600 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.
This support is now drawing to a close so new avenues are being explored, revealed Jessica Turner, historic and built environment officer with Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We’re coming to the end of the Heritage Lottery Fund period so we’re currently looking at other ways of financing it to keep it going,” she said. “It has been a great asset. They are very busy and I would love to be able to keep that group going.”