Northumberlandia continuing to play Cupid as couple celebrate anniversary

When it comes to love, The Lady of the North has been important in the lives of two people from North Tyneside.
By Fiona DrydenContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:56 BST

Dave and Gillian Jeffries hold two things very close to their hearts: the month of August and Northumberlandia, the iconic landform sculpture in Cramlington.

The loved up couple had their first date at Northumberlandia in August 2014, with Dave proposing at the top of the sculpture on August 11, 2016, and the couple holding the very first wedding ceremony on the site, two years later, on August 11, 2018.

This year, five years after their first ceremony, Dave and Gillian who live in Killingworth, returned to Northumberlandia, on August 11in all their wedding finery, to celebrate their Wood Anniversary and relive the wonderful day - all under the watchful eye of The Lady of the North, who has to have been the greenest bridesmaid in the world.

Dave and Gillian Jeffries with their wedding album from five years ago.Dave and Gillian Jeffries with their wedding album from five years ago.
Dave and Gillian are now planning on renewing their vows in five years’ time and it will come as no surprise that when they do it will be on August 11 at Northumberlandia.

The site was chosen as it has been pivotal in all their significant moments together; they visited it every week during their courtship and engagement to watch it being built and felt that, as it linked both their mining pasts - Dave hails from Prudhoe and Gillian from Killingworth.

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, the sculpture is 100 feet high and welcomes over 100,000 visitors each year. Built by the Banks Group, on land donated by Blagdon Estates, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is the managing agent, working on behalf of the Land Trust.

