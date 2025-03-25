The winner of Northumberland Zoo’s photography competition, which will feature their photo on the cover of the 2026 calendar, has been announced.

The zoo opened applications for visitors to be in with a chance of having their work on the front page, as well as an annual membership to the zoo or an animal experience of their choice.

This year’s winner was Nicki Lambert from North Shields who captured Dougal, the zoo’s resident Arctic fox.

Nicki explained: “Membership of Northumberland Zoo allows me to visit regularly throughout the changing seasons. The Arctic fox are usually highly visible within their enclosure and at their most stunning when in their winter coats.

The winning photograph of Northumberland Zoo's resident Arctic fox, Dougal, captured by Nicki Lambert.

"My photo of Dougal was taken on a sunny day in September 2024 and it was that beautiful, pensive and wistful expression that captivated me. I wished I could have shared his thoughts.”

Visitors can now share their images of wildlife on the new Northumberland Zoo Photography Residents and Wildlife page.