Northumberland Zoo have opened applications for their photography competition to be in with a chance of having your work feature as the front page of their 2026 calendar.

As well as earning your place on next year’s calendar, the winner will receive either an annual membership to the zoo, or an animal experience of their choice from capybara, lemur or bats, as well as a copy of the calendar.

Judges are looking for landscape, unedited photographs in colour of animals doing anything from sleeping to eating, to playing. The photos must be taken at Northumberland Zoo and there is a maximum of two entries per applicant.

A shortlist of the photographs will be selected by the zoo team and then a public vote will be help via social media to decide the final winner of the shortlist.

Applications close on February 26 and the winner will be announced by mid-March.