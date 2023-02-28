News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland writer reaches final of prestigious national comedy writing competition

Northumberland writer Kimberley Adams has made it on to the shortlist of a prestigious national comedy writers’ competition.

By News reporterContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:24am

The Comedy Women in Print Prize was set up by comedian Helen Lederer of Ab Fab fame and celebrates and promotes witty women writers.

Kim, from the Tyne Valley, is passionate about the North-East which features in most of her writing, and her competition entry in the short story category is no exception, featuring a Geordie Nana and her granddaughter.

The winners of the competition will be announced in April at an awards ceremony to be held in London.

Helen Lederer, founder of Comedy Women in Print.
Kim is currently completing her debut novel Love Lindisfarne, a romantic comedy set on Holy Island, which will be available in October 23.

