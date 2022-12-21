Northumberland Wildlife Trust ends the year on a festive fundraising high

The fundraising event, held at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, included a free wildlife trail for youngsters, an opportunity to try out binoculars and telescopes and receive professional advice from the In Focus Binoculars and Telescopes experts and the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get Christmas arty crafty.

Visitors also had a great time discovering wonderful wildlife artwork and rummaging through a mix of pre-loved books ranging from the North East music scene to local wildlife courtesy of Northumberland based birdersmarket.com. They also had the opportunity to meet author Mike Fielding.

Not to be outdone, the Hauxley Crafting Together group that meets regularly at the Wildlife Discovery Centre raised an additional £200 via a raffle and sales of fabulous hand crafted gifts.

Caz McMahon, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre receptionist (left) with Jennifer Care, Northumberland Wildlife Trust estates officer (right). Picture; Sheila Luck

Caz McMahon, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre receptionist says: “We’d just like to say a massive thank you to everybody who came and dug deep into their pockets to make the event such a success.

"We know everybody’s watching the cash at the minute with the hike in fuel prices and inflation, so thank you. Thank you also to birdersmarket.com, our Hauxley Crafting Together group and In Focus who always support us, no matter what the world is throwing at them.

