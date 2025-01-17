Northumberland wildlife caught on camera in stunning set of pictures taken by 9-year-old boy

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:58 BST
A photography business owner took his nine-year-old son, Jayden out to capture some Northumberland wildlife on camera.

Jason Roach Photography is a North East based photographer. He is currently teaching his son his photo-taking ways, as well as training him on how to use Adobe Lightroom – take a look at these eight photographs by Jayden on a day out in Wooler.

Jayden is following in his father, Jason's footsteps. (Credit: Jayden Roach)

1. Photography day out with dad

Jayden is following in his father, Jason's footsteps. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach

Photo Sales
Jayden perfectly captured the Northumberland native red squirrel. (Credit: Jayden Roach)

2. The red squirrel

Jayden perfectly captured the Northumberland native red squirrel. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach

Photo Sales
The pictures were taken on a frosty day earlier this week, on January 13. (Credit: Jayden Roach)

3. A frosty photography session

The pictures were taken on a frosty day earlier this week, on January 13. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach

Photo Sales
The 9-year-old perfectly caught an image of a red squirrel having a snack. (Credit: Jayden Roach)

4. A red squirrel caught having a snack

The 9-year-old perfectly caught an image of a red squirrel having a snack. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandNorth EastWooler
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice