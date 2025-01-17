Jason Roach Photography is a North East based photographer. He is currently teaching his son his photo-taking ways, as well as training him on how to use Adobe Lightroom – take a look at these eight photographs by Jayden on a day out in Wooler.
1. Photography day out with dad
Jayden is following in his father, Jason's footsteps. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach
2. The red squirrel
Jayden perfectly captured the Northumberland native red squirrel. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach
3. A frosty photography session
The pictures were taken on a frosty day earlier this week, on January 13. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach
4. A red squirrel caught having a snack
The 9-year-old perfectly caught an image of a red squirrel having a snack. (Credit: Jayden Roach) Photo: Jayden Roach
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.