Northumberland welcomes RAF100 baton relay

A relay to mark the centenary of the RAF travelled through Northumberland this week.

The RAF100 baton is being carried around the UK and abroad by volunteers, all of whom have a connection to the RAF, including serving personnel, cadets, veterans and members of the many sporting associations that make up the service.

The RAF100 baton team stop off at RAFA Rothbury House.

On Monday, the team, supported by Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, carried the baton to the RAF Cheviot Memorial.

After spending the night in the hills, the following day they headed to the RAF Association’s Rothbury House for breakfast.

Manager Colin Lee said: “We are proud to be a calling point and part of this amazing RAF centenary celebration and effort.”

They then ran to Brizlee Wood and, after a look inside the radome, carried on the journey to RAF Boulmer, where the baton took pride of place at the CO’s Cup volleyball competition.

The baton relay takes to the saddle at Shilbottle.

On Wednesday, the baton team took to the saddle at Townsfoot Stables, Shilbottle.

The relay began its journey at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, on April 1, and will end 100 days later on July 10, back in the capital on Horseguards Parade.

Among the many means of travel along the way, it is being transported by boat along the River Thames by the RAF Rowing Club, carried by the RAF Falcons as they parachute from an aircraft and power kited along Benbecula.

On Sunday, Rothbury House held its annual Tea on the Terrace fund-raiser.

The parade approaches Rothbury War Memorial. Picture by Mary Scott

A parade of RAF personnel, and cadets marched through Rothbury and on to Rothbury House, where visitors were entertained by the RAF cadet band and Rothbury Highland Pipe Band.

RAF serving and ex-personnel at Rothbury House. Picture by Mary Scott

Tea on the Terrace at Rothbury House. Picture by Mary Scott