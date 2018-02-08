Northumberland website inundated with visitors in 2017

Northumberland’s official tourism website had nearly one million unique visitors last year, new figures reveal.

Northumberland Tourism recently published its 2017 Year in Review, which analyses website performance, social media, PR, occupancy rates and visitor numbers.

During 2017, visitnorthumberland.com attracted 983,624 unique visitors.

Holy Island was the most viewed content on the site, followed by Coast; What’s On; Berwick-upon-Tweed; Competition (Hol Guide); Seahouses; Holy Island crossing times; Cottages; Alnwick; and What to do.

Of the visitors to the site, 73 per cent were new users – an increase of one per cent – and 90 per cent of users were from the UK.

In terms of social media, Facebook followers increased 19 per cent, Twitter was up 13 per cent and Instagram rose by 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of people visiting the county’s attractions increased by 10.9 per cent.

The busiest months were July, August and September, with an occupancy rate of 79.1 per cent.

The average self-catering occupancy was 56.9 per cent (down one per cent), while self-catering occupancy from October 2016 to February 2017 was 43.7 per cent.